The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.09.19: Virtue, Cody Parkey, the Ingle kids

John Williams starts off the show with an introduction to a far-fetched idea. Then, the gang lists some misconceptions about words in the English dictionary. You chime in. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel tells John about the new Hyde Park restaurant, Virtue. And, AMITA Health Psychiatrist Dr. Patrick McGrath explains how learned doubt can impact performance and inflict anxiety, like possibly in Cody Parkey’s case. Finally, Indiana State Senator Randy Head joins the show to describe the changes the state is making to impose tougher punishments on reckless driving.