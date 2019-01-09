The John Williams NewsClick: Goodbye, Vic Fangio…
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: The Myth Of Matt Nagy’s ‘Failure’ In Last Year’s Playoffs
-
Hoge and Jahns, Episode 213: Fangio Leaves For Denver, What’s Next for the Bears?
-
Payton Presser: Bears come up short but their future is bright
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Trubisky, Bears Putting Up Big Numbers — With Room To Improve
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Trubisky Returns For Chicago’s Game Of The Year
-
-
Hoge and Jahns, Episode 209: The Playoffs Are Here
-
Payton Presser: The Bears find a way to win on the West Coast
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Forget 2019, Bears Are Super Bowl Contenders Now
-
Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.7.19: Pack your bags Parkey
-
The John Williams NewsClick: The Bears Defense
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: A lesson from the Bears
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Packers fan v. Da Bears
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.06.18: Green Bay Packers fan v. The Bears, Mayoral Candidate Bill Daley, Salvation Army and Yellowbrick