Technori | How "flat organization" creates an equal opportunity to grow (with Zak Dabbas)

Zak Dabbas, co-founder and CEO of Punchkick Interactive, joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to outline how he uses a special process that allows everyone in his company an equal opportunity to grow.

This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.

