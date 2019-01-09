× Roe Conn Full Show (01/09/19): WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the R.Kelly Controversy, State Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses the government shutdown and future of U.S Engagement in Syria, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 Live at the United Center:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on R.Kelly’s controversial abuse allegations and alleged investigations, Chicago Bears’ Insider/ Host of “Hose & Jahns Podcast” Adam Hoge talks Cody Parkey and his missed field goal, State Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses the government shutdown and future of U.S Engagement in Syria, Executive Chef Chef Mike Arcomone at United Center & Levy Restaurants gives a crash course on food and health protocols, the Top Five@5 features R.Kelly’s alleged investigations, President Trump flirting with the possibility of declaring a national emergency, Taylor Swift presenting two awards with actor Idris Elba during the Golden Globes, Kevin Hart claiming he’s “over” apologizing for homophobic tweets he’d made in the past, and Stephen Colbert combining two different kinds of horror when he lampooned Donald Trump‘s Oval Office address with a parody ad for a sequel to the Netflix thriller “Bird Box,” Blackhawks player Denis Savard and Hall of Fame Blackhawks Goaltender Tony Esposito talk goaltenders, switching roles, and more.