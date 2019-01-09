× Learning what Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation is, the Opioid Crisis and Jiu-Jitsu with Dr. Joe

Dr. Joe Alleva has been a doctor of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation for 23 years, working in the NorthShore University Health System at Evanston and Glenbrook Hospitals. We discuss the types of patients he sees and treats, working through injury with a very holistic and non-surgical approach and address the Opioid Epidemic. And of course, Dr. Joe is also a Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, so we get in a little jiu-jitsu talk and how we all go to Dr. Joe for our medical questions and concerns. You can schedule an appointment with Dr. Joseph Alleva through the NorthShore Health System at www.northshore.org or email him with questions at jalleva@northshore.org.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3583938/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-19_2019-01-09-003738.64kmono.mp3

For more health and beauty tips visit Jen Z on Facebook, Instagram & www.jenzanotti.com!