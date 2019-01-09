Brittany Ingle, the mother of three children fatally struck while crossing a northern Indiana highway to board their school bus, listens as her husband, Shane Ingle, speaks at a news conference at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, backing a move for tougher penalties against drivers who pass buses with extended stop arms. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)
Indiana State Senator Randy Head on changes addressing the three siblings killed in front of a school bus
Indiana State Senator Randy Head joins John Williams to explain what’s being changed in Indiana, to prevent another tragedy like that in which three children were killed at once by a reckless driver passing a school bus. That includes renaming charges like an infraction to a misdemeanor.