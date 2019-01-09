× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 213: Fangio Leaves For Denver, What’s Next for the Bears?

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns’ midweek recording was interrupted by some Breaking News: the Bears defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, accepted a head coaching offer from the Denver Broncos. The guys breakdown the decision Fangio had to make and run through some possible replacements. Before the news broke, Hoge and Jahns share their thoughts on the Bears’ playoff loss to the Eagles. They also talk about some of the other rumors from around the league as the coaching carousel spins.

