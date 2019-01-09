× Dr. John Duffy: How to feel about Cody Parkey & the effects of weed on the teen brain

In the wake of the Bears loss, we just had to have Dr. John Duffy come in. Dr. Duffy is a highly sought-after clinical psychologist, best-selling author, certified life coach, parenting and relationship expert, and proud husband and father. He drops by to explain why we psychologically care so deeply about Cody Parkey’s missed field goal and the risks of adolescent marijuana use.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.