Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.9.19: We want to help

Helpful Wednesday is the theme for today’s show. First up, Bill and Wendy discuss President Trump’s Oval Office address with Steve Bertrand. Then, Kim Cosentino, Owner of The DeClutter Box shares her tips on how to cut down the clutter in your home. Dr. John Duffy drops by to explain why we care psychologically so deeply about Cody Parkey’s missed field goal and the consequences of teenage marijuana use.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.