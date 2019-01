× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.9.19: 2019 is going to be the year for films

On this edition of the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, Bill and Wendy take a closer look at the most anticipated new films coming out in 2019. They also discuss classic toys and their modern day equivalents.

