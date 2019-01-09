Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) leaves the field after an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Chicago. The Bears won 25-20. (AP Photo/David Banks)
AMITA Health Psychiatrist Dr. Patrick McGrath: “We start listening to the doubt and trust it”
AMITA Health Psychiatrist Dr. Patrick McGrath joins John Williams to explain the thought process that converts our successes in life into mistakes. That’s in light of Chicago Bears player Cody Parkey’s miss of his field goal kick in Sunday’s playoff game.