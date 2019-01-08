× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/8/19: Sears Gets One More Chance, CES 2019, & Chicago’s Restaurant Week

With a lot of uncertainty in the markets, one of the bright spots were the facts coming out of China and the US/China trade relations talks that helped stimulate stocks today as Jon Najarian shared with Steve Bertrand. Many of the eyes will be watching President Trump stating his immigration stance and Shannon Vavra shared how that will impact the government shutdown, Mike Abt joined the program to preview the trends coming out of CES 2019, and Jordan Engerman is prepping the city for the annual Restaurant Week that will kick off the year in restaurant trends.