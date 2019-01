× Tunes, conversation and “One Puff” with Chicago’s own Mr. Blotto

Dave Hoekstra and Brooke Schwartz, RN visit with Paul and Mike Bolger and Mark Hague, members of Chicago’s Original Jam Band, Mr. Blotto. The guys share a couple tunes and talk about their history, stemming from the eclectic Polish music venue the Cardinal Club and getting to work with Bob Weir; they also take some listener questions, and more.