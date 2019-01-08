× Top Five@5 (01/08/19): Vice President Pence defends President Trump’s border wall, Kellyanne Conway battles with CNN’s Jim Acosta, Lindsay Lohan’s reality series premieres on MTV, and more…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 8th, 2019:

Vice President Mike Pence in an interview with ABC News says that Mexico will pay for the proposed wall at the southern border. Kellyanne Conway and CNN’s Jim Acosta have a huge spat during a press conference ahead of President Trump’s speech tonight. Actress Lindsay Lohan gets ready for her closeup as her MTV reality series ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ premieres. “The Bachelor’ contestant ‘Bri’, who used a fake Australian accent to get Colton’s attention comes clean, and Hulk Hogan says goodbye to ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund.

