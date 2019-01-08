× The Patti Vasquez Show 1.7.19 | Golden Globes Recap, Local Events with Paul Farahvar

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Matt Fagerholm from RogerEbert.com joins Patti in-studio to recap the highs and lows of the Golden Globes as they attempt to answer the question, “Did the best movie win?”. Paul Farahvar also argues for shorter movies and Christian Bale thanks Satan for acting inspiration.

January can be a slow month for going out on the town, but Paul has the best events to get you out of the house and experiencing everything Chicago has to offer.