The Opening Bell 1/8/19: How Much “Administrative” Work You Do In Your Own Life?
We are constantly multitasking through out our days but how many of the little things are nominal tasks that simply build up over time? Steve Grzanich talked with Elizabeth Emens (Professor of Law at Colombia Law School and Author of Life Admin: How I Learned to Do Less, Do Better, and Live More) about how we can break down the daily tasks that bog us down and simply our lives. Joshua Zumbrun (National Economics Correspondent at The Wall Street Journal) then is taking a step back when looking at the economy after he found that many of the estimates about the gig-economy were off and that could have implications on how the economy moves forward.