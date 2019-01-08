× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.09.19: Indiana makes changes, Netflix wins big, a new planet

John Williams turns his attention to traffic laws on this show. That’s in light of the work being done in Indiana to prevent another death involving a stopped school bus. Listeners add their two cents. Then, ABC News Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson explains the Netflix statistics that showed a viewership of 45 million people over the holidays. University of Chicago Astronomy Research Assistant Adina Feinstein describes what will come of her discovery of a new planet. John then asks you if you agree that the United States is undergoing a national security crisis and is in need of a wall. Finally, John and Violeta discuss rules surrounding stopped school buses.