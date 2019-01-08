The John Williams NewsClick: A National Security crisis?
-
The Mincing Rascals 12.20.18: The border wall discussion continues, Michael Flynn lies, Ariana Grande, the Boring Company
-
Is a government shutdown imminent?
-
Top Five@5 (01/03/18): Nancy Pelosi answer questions on the government shutdown, President Trump makes his case for the border wall, R. Kelly threatens to sue Lifetime Network, a member of Queen releases a single, and more…
-
The John Williams NewsClick: $5 billion government
-
The Mincing Rascals 12.13.18: The border wall meeting, Michael Cohen, mayoral candidates
-
-
Top Five@5 (12/20/18): Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen under fire, President Trump addresses the wall funding, Stephen Colbert mocks the Trump Foundation, and more…
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Who should give in?
-
Roe Conn Full Show (12/11/18): President Trump threatens to shutdown the government, Deana Martin defends ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, a TopFive@5 you won’t believe, and more…
-
Top Five@5 (12/11/18): President Trump doubles down on government shutdown, Steph Curry thinks we did not go to the Moon, ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ tops the Charts, and more…
-
The Mincing Rascals 12.26.18: Government shutdown, Eric Zorn’s Illinois polls, Trump visits Iraq, high school wrestler’s unwanted haircut
-
-
Top Five@5 (01/04/19): Senator Chuck Schumer attempts to compromise with President Trump to end the government shutdown, Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ breaks records, Kevin Hart opens up about the Oscars, and more…
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Melania Trump speaks
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 12.20.18: Challenging Susana Mendoza