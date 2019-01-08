× The Gig-Economy: How Big is It REALLY?

When Uber was introduced to world, everyone thought it would be one of the biggest phenomenon to impact the economy in the last decade, stirring the pool of workers known as the gig-economy. Steve Grzanich learned about how these estimates need to be adjusted after reporting from Joshua Zumbrun (National Economics Correspondent at The Wall Street Journal) who noted two economists are pulling back their numbers on the size of this worker pool for a larger reason.