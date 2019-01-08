Roe Conn Full Show (1/8/19): Lori Lightfoot lays our her plan for cleaning up City Hall, Mark McKinnon previews the next season of “The Circus,” and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, January 8th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on Gov. Bruce Rauner’s final thoughts as governor, Fox News’ Bret Baier looks at what to expect from President Trump’s prime-time address about border security, candidate for Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot lays out her plan for cleaning up City Hall, the Top Five@5 features an unusual accent on “The Bachelor,” Showtime’s Mark McKinnon prepares for another season The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Illinois State Senator Bill Brady talks about his role as Senate GOP leader & working with Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker, and the crew discusses their rules for a Trump border security address themed drinking game.
