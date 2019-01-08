Lori Lightfoot calls for more oversight at Chicago’s City Hall to ensure an end to “basically, lighting tax payer dollars on fire”
Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about her “The People First Pledge” that brings together fifteen candidates for alderman to clean up city hall and her plan to install oversight over Chicago’s Finance Committee is she become mayor.
