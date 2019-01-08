× IL State Senate GOP Leader Bill Brady joins The Roe Conn Show

The Illinois House of Representatives will be seated Wednesday, and party leaders hope to put partisanship aside and work together during upcoming legislative session. Illinois State Senate GOP leader Bill Brady joins Roe & Anna to discuss former Governor Rauner’s legacy and a preview of what’s to come in 2019.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!