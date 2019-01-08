FILE - In this May 19, 2016 file photo, Illinois Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, speaks at a meeting in Springfield, Ill. Republican senators on Friday, June 30, 2017, elected Brady as the new Senate minority leader to replace Sen. Christine Radogno, R-Lemont, who announced Thursday she was stepping down as senator on Saturday, July 1. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
IL State Senate GOP Leader Bill Brady joins The Roe Conn Show
FILE - In this May 19, 2016 file photo, Illinois Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, speaks at a meeting in Springfield, Ill. Republican senators on Friday, June 30, 2017, elected Brady as the new Senate minority leader to replace Sen. Christine Radogno, R-Lemont, who announced Thursday she was stepping down as senator on Saturday, July 1. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
The Illinois House of Representatives will be seated Wednesday, and party leaders hope to put partisanship aside and work together during upcoming legislative session. Illinois State Senate GOP leader Bill Brady joins Roe & Anna to discuss former Governor Rauner’s legacy and a preview of what’s to come in 2019.