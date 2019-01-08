× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Olivia S.

Olivia S. is our amazing Kid of the Week! She has the biggest heart I know. She is President if her 8th grade class Student Council and is very active in the community. Olivia has asked our school administration if she could have a 12 Days of Giving event to stock up our local food pantry with needed items. Our Principal approved and Olivia created the flyers. From Dec 1 to Dec 12, families of or school were asked to collect the asked item of the day and then bring in ALL items at school drop off on Dec 12. Olivia asked classmates to join her outside at drop off to help carry items in, especially from the little children in younger grades. Next thing we know, we had sidewalks full of food and diapers. Our school Principal has to call in the school and ask 8th graders to run outside for more help. This turned out to be the biggest collection ever in the history of our school. We had over 5000 food and items collected. We had to call another local Food Pantry to come and pick up the items because our Food Pantry was beyond full. They came with two large pick-up trucks and collected all the items. It was such a positive moment and message. It takes one kid to have an idea and proceed with it to make a difference. She truly is an amazing young lady. Way to go Olivia!