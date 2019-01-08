× Car Talk: Christmas Commercials, Auto Sales and the Push Starting Your Vehicle Trend

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive Blog.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses whether people really buy their spouses cars like they do in Christmas commercials, the recently released auto sales data for 2018 and the old trend of push starting your vehicle.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

d