Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.8.19: Stay open Sears!

It’s a Tech Tuesday, and it’s also opening day at the Consumer Electronics Show! CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey joins us live from Las Vegas to talk about all the latest news and highlights from CES 2019. Sears is on the verge of going out of business for good, according to reports. Bill and Wendy take listeners calls as they share their opinion on what’s killing Sears. They also discuss the “Surviving R. Kelly” docu-series.

