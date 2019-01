× Andrea’s Chicago | The Top 10 Scams of 2018 with Steve Bernas of The BBB

Tonight on the inaugural episode of Andrea’s Chicago we speak to The Better Business Bureau’s CEO and President, Steve Bernas to discuss the top 10 scams of 2018. Listen in as we take them one by one and hear how to protect yourself from potential scammers.

Follow Andrea Twitter!

Follow @AndreaDarlas

And be sure to follow Andrea on Facebook!