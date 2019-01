× Andrea’s Chicago | The Beach brings the Summer back to Navy Pier!

Tonight on the inaugural episode of Andrea’s Chicago we speak to Michelle Boone (Navy Pier’s Chief Program and Civic Engagement Officer) about The Beach – A new art installation that will be showcased at Navy Pier’s Grand Ballroom for two weeks in January (Jan 19 – Feb 3rd).

