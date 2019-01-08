Andrea Darlas and The Reporters | Journalistic Panel of Ryan Burrow, Anna Davlantes, Kim Gordon, and David Miranda

Posted 11:10 PM, January 8, 2019

Andrea Darlas with the journalism panel of: Ryan Burrow, Anna Davlantes, David Miranda and Kim Gordon

Tonight on the inaugural episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters – Andrea welcomes an esteemed group on journalists including: Ryan Burrow, Anna Davlantes, Kim Gordon and David Miranda.  They dive into their careers and how they tackled some of Chicago’s toughest stories – Listen in and tune in next week for the next installment of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters.

