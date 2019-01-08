× Andrea Darlas and The Reporters | Journalistic Panel of Ryan Burrow, Anna Davlantes, Kim Gordon, and David Miranda

Tonight on the inaugural episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters – Andrea welcomes an esteemed group on journalists including: Ryan Burrow, Anna Davlantes, Kim Gordon and David Miranda. They dive into their careers and how they tackled some of Chicago’s toughest stories – Listen in and tune in next week for the next installment of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters.

