An attendant holds a mason jar of marijuana at the Far West Holistic Center dispensary, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Detroit. Michigan voters have made their state the first in the Midwest to legalize recreational marijuana. Voters passed a ballot measure Tuesday that will allow people 21 or older to use the drug. North Dakota voters decided recreational pot wasn't for them, Missouri voters passed one of three unrelated measures legalizing medical marijuana and voters in Utah were also considering a medical marijuana proposal. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
A panel on the present and future of cannabis in Illinois
Dave Hoekstra presides over a panel that looks at a whole slate of topics involving the future of medicinal and (possibly) legalized recreational marijuana in the state of Illinois.
They discuss the prospect if legalized recreational use of marijuana in Illinois and what it would mean for the state economy, the current slate of medical dispensaries in the state and what the application process is like for patients and just how much the stigma of pot use is going away as more safe and responsibly-sourced become available. We also hear first-hand from a medicinal user who shares her experience and the different resources available for patients of all kinds; we get the national and legislative perspective from Morgan Fox of the National Cannabis Industry Association in Washington DC and Illinois lobbyist Mark Peysakhovich, and more.
(L-R): Mark Peysakhovich, Dave Hoekstra, Brooke Schwartz