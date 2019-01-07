× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/7/19: Smart Bathroom Appliances, Life After CPS Closures, & Managing Furloughed Americans

Technology is always evolving and Steve Bertrand wants to know how much of the technological evolution will be a precursor to whats to come? Which is why he was skeptical of when Katherine Davis and Jim Dallke talked about Kholer’s new smart toilet. Matt Harvey shared a first hand experience of CPS school closures and what can be built from the remains (for better or worse for the neighborhood), and Ilyce Glink is looking closer at the government shutdown from the workers perspective and how many one them live paycheck to paycheck.