White Sox Weekly: Scott Merkin, SoxFest Preview, Michael Carbonaro & more…

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox (offseason) baseball: MLB.com Sox Insider Scott Merkin leads off the show and talks about the latest Manny Machado rumors and the unique nature of the MLB free agent process; Director of Public Relations Sheena Quinn joins the show to preview SoxFest 2019, which is approaching quickly on January 25-27th at the Hilton Chicago; Magician and star of The Carbonaro Effect Michael Carbonaro talks with the guys about his partnership with the Sox that’s allowed him to film some bits at Guaranteed Rate Field, and more.