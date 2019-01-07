× WGN Radio Theatre #351: Gunsmoke & The Adventures of Nero Wolfe

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 6, 2019. First episode of the night is: “Gunsmoke: The Lynching” Starring: William Conrad; (08-16-52). For our final episode of the night we have: “The New Adv. of Nero Wolfe: The Case of The Deadly Sell-Out” Starring: Sydney Greenstreet; (01-05-51).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre