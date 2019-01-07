× Top Five@5 (01/07/19): Sarah Sanders is called out by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, two mayoral candidates call for Toni Preckwinkle to drop out the race, Christian Bale wins big at the Golden Globes, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, January 7th, 2018:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is called out by Fox News’ Chris Wallace for twisting facts about terrorists entering the U.S., Chicago mayoral candidates Paul Vallas & Willie Wilson joined the call for Toni Preckwinkle to drop out of the race over campaign finance violation allegations, Jada Pinkett Smith questions why R. Kelly’s music is seeing a spike in streams numbers after Lifetime’s miniseries “Surviving R. Kelly” paints Kelly in a serial pedophile, Christian Bale takes the crown for best acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, and WFAN’s Spanish language announcer Rickie Ricardo brings a little levity to Cody Parkey’s blown field goal that prematurely ended the Chicago Bears’ season.

