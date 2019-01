× The Technology That Will Be Influencing 2019? Home Tech & Robots…

The technology that influences our day to day lives is generally in the office, in our cars, and most notably in our home. Steve Grzanich checked in with Jennifer Jolly (National Tech reporter and Founder of Techish.com) to preview CES 2019 and the home of the future from KB Homes and robots are sure to steal the spotlight as the show gets underway tomorrow morning.