× The Opening Bell 1/7/19: Running The YWCA Like a 140 Year Old Start Up.

The YWCA has been an American and Chicago institution for over 100 years, but keeping things nimble is the main focus of Dorri McWhorter (CEO of The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago) as Steve Grzanich kicked off the week with the CEO Spotlight. The two discussed how running the enterprise like a startup has helped keep the company on track with its goals of eliminating racism and empowering women. Jennifer Jolly (National Tech reporter and Founder of Techish.com) then checked in with Steve as CES 2019 gets under way and discuss the focus of this year will be at the national tech show.