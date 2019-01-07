× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.07.19: Chicago cries, Bohemian Rhapsody wins, Netflix lies?

John Williams calls in Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini to recount what he saw at yesterday’s Bears game, which reduced all of the Chicagoland area to tears. Plus, Elif gets her say on the two Golden Globes wins for “Bohemian Rhapsody”. WGN Radio Video Producer Mike Pokryfke provides some insight into the Netflix movie, “Bird Box,” and what looks like the network’s botched viewer statistics. John gives you a preview of a Fox News anchor whose work proves respectable, after Chris Wallace’s heated exchange with Sarah Sanders. Finally, Chicago Tribune Federal Courts Reporter Jason Meisner clarifies some details about extortion charges against Ed Burke.