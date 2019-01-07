× The Chicago Bears lose to the Philadelphia Eagles 16-15. What does the future look like for the Bears?

The Chicago Bears lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 16-15, putting a screeching halt to Chicago’s first run in the playoffs in eight years. Ed O’Bradovich joins Roe & Anna to discuss whats next for the ‘Monsters of the Midway’.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!