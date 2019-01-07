The Chicago Bears lose to the Philadelphia Eagles 16-15. What does the future look like for the Bears?

Posted 7:48 PM, January 7, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45PM, January 7, 2019

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy pauses as he speaks during a news conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Chicago Bears lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 16-15, putting a screeching halt to Chicago’s first run in the playoffs in eight years. Ed O’Bradovich joins Roe & Anna to discuss whats next for the ‘Monsters of the Midway’.

