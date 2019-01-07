× Something’s brewing in Chicago – Could craft breweries do for Chicago what wineries did for Napa Valley?

Chicago recently earned the distinction of having the most breweries in the United States. With 167 breweries, Chicago ranks ahead of Denver and Seattle.

Danielle D’Alessandro, Executive Director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, says that the reasons for Chicago’s success include collaboration among craft brewers, access to fresh water from Lake Michigan, and loyal fans. She says breweries are popping up throughout the city, and a new brewery can also lead to further economic development in the community. D’Alessandro adds that Mayor Rahm Emanuel hopes craft brewing in Chicago can become what wine is to the Napa Valley.

For more information, visit www.illinoisbeer.org.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story: