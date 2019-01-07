× Single, Married, Divorced: Relationship Resolutions

After a week off, Single, Married, Divorced dives into the new year with new ways to get yourself out there. They also ask the question, is dating you making me fat? Tom shares how his first attempt asking a girl out took some thought and Allison may have found a much more suitable way to app date. So don’t perseverate over listening to this podcast. Tell you friends and your enemies.

Poll Question: Relationship resolutions.

Question 1: Is dating you making me fat?

Dating Story: Let me think about it.

Question 2: What is slow dating?