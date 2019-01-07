× Roe Conn Full Show (01/07/19): WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on why Ald. Ed Burke has a six-man police detail, Ed O’Bradovich laments what could have been for the Chicago Bears’ playoff run, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, January 7th, 2019:

The show laments the abrupt end to the Chicago Bears’ season, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on why Ald. Ed Burke has a six-man police detail, Real Clear Politics associate editor/columnist AB Stoddard looks at what she calls the “no tomorrow Republicans,” former police superintendent Garry McCarthy makes his case for being Chicago’s next mayor, NFL hall-of-famer Ed O’Bradovich laments what could have been for the Chicago Bears’ playoff run, the Top Five@5 features priceless audio from the Spanish broadcast of the Bears’ loss to the Eagles, Richard Roeper breaks down the winners & losers from the Golden Globes, and Fox32’s Lou Canellis looks to the future of his beloved Bears.

