Roe Conn Full Show (01/07/19): WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on why Ald. Ed Burke has a six-man police detail, Ed O’Bradovich laments what could have been for the Chicago Bears’ playoff run, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Posted 8:16 PM, January 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, January 7, 2019

Carol Burnett poses in the press room with the inaugural Carol Burnett Award at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, January 7th, 2019:

The show laments the abrupt end to the Chicago Bears’ season, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on why Ald. Ed Burke has a six-man police detail, Real Clear Politics associate editor/columnist AB Stoddard looks at what she calls the “no tomorrow Republicans,” former police superintendent Garry McCarthy makes his case for being Chicago’s next mayor, NFL hall-of-famer Ed O’Bradovich laments what could have been for the Chicago Bears’ playoff run, the Top Five@5 features priceless audio from the Spanish broadcast of the Bears’ loss to the Eagles, Richard Roeper breaks down the winners & losers from the Golden Globes, and Fox32’s Lou Canellis looks to the future of his beloved Bears.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!