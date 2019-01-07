× Political Analyst Paul Lisnek on Alderman Ed Burke and the Government Shutdown

WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek joins Bill and Wendy to discuss the government shutdown battle. He also talks about the latest corruption charges against Alderman Ed Burke and how it’s impacting the race for Chicago Mayor.

