No Coast Cinema Ep. 59 | 2019 Film Resolutions, Best of the Midwest Gala

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor usher in a new year of independent film exploration!

Amy Guth (the Executive Director of the Midwest Film Festival) joins to educate us about the Best of the Midwest Awards. The event will be held at the Promontory on Thursday, January 17th – you can purchase tickets here.

Next, Tom and Conor take a look at 5 under-seen films of 2018 that deserve your attention for their unflinching approaches to confronting evil.

Finally, the boys share their film resolutions for 2019 and consider how they can best support and engage with the art form they both love so much.