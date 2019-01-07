× Garry McCarthy proposes judicial oversight for the City Council

The political fallout from the Ed Burke alleged-extortion scandal continues to rain down, as one mayoral candidate called on three rivals to drop out of the contest, another candidate suggested the city reduce corruption by cutting the size of the City Council and a group of reform aldermen called for the adoption of new, tighter ethics rules on the council. Candidate for Mayor of Chicago Garry McCarthy joins Roe & Anna to discuss how to reduce corruption in city government.

