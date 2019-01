× “Elton Jim” discusses cat food flavors, Christmas card “rules,” and stopped-up sinks to begin 2019

In this 138th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explains how there are way too many cat food varieties — in fact, the only flavor you’d really need is mouse mousse! He also explains his “rules” for sending out Christmas cards, and tells how for the holidays he got a visit from Santa AND a plumber to fix his sink!