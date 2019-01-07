× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.7.19: Pack your bags Parkey

Bill and Wendy kick off the show with Dave Eanet and John Williams. They talk about the Chicago Bears’ 16-15 tragic loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card playoff game on Sunday at Soldier Field. Darn that Parkey! Then, WGN TV political analyst Paul Lisnek joins the show to discuss the government shutdown and the latest fallout stemming from the criminal charge against powerful Ald. Edward Burke. Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge talks about the Bears’ season-ending loss, Parkey’s future in Chicago, and what to expect in the next season. After that, Bill and Wendy recap the best and worst moments of the 2019 Golden Globe awards.



You can find Bill and Wendy Show on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.