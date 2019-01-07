× Hoge doesn’t see Cody Parkey staying with the Bears

Chicago Bears fans are heartbroken after last night’s loss and Cody Parkey’s missed game-winning field goal. Should the Bears part ways with Parkey? Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the Bears’ 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Parkey’s future in Chicago, the coaching staff, and what’s ahead for the Bears next season.

