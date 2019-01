× WGN Radio Theatre #350: A night of crime

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you a night of crime on the WGN Radio Theatre with Suspense; (12-9-48) with Rosalind Russell and Our Miss Brooks; (7-24-49) starring Eve Arden.

Plus, the final episode of The Line-Up; (2-22-51) starring William Johnstone.

