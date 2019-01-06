× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1/6/18

On this Edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady about this week’s inauguration of a new general assembly. Bill talks about the need of optimism in politics; how close we came to getting The Grand Bargain; and what’s ahead in terms of getting an infrastructure program in place.

Next, Rick is joined by Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs to discuss where Republicans fit into the new dynamic of Democrats expanding their legislative majorities. Jim shares details about two new legislation expected to come into play within the next week that will affect tollway authorities and agency members; as well as his opinions on what’s to come in Springfield.

Then, Rick talks to political and governmental correspondent for WTTW Ch.-11, Amanda Vinicky, about the Ed Burke case and the history of corrupt politicians in Illinois. Amanda also touches on the many short-term and long-term effects that the Burke case could have on some of the Chicago mayoral candidates.