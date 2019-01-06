× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (1/6/19): Full Bears vs. Eagles Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ heartbreaking 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wild Card weekend. The guys assess what went wrong beyond Cody Parkey’s final clank off the Soldier Field upright, the failure to get a consistent running game going, and more. The NFC North Champion Bears bow out at 12-5 in Matt Nagy’s first year at the helm, while the Eagles move on to New Orleans and the divisional round next week.