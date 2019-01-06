× Steve Dale 1/6/2019 Full Show: It’s the year of Fear Free

To kick off the New Year, Steve Dale speaks with “America’s Veterinarian”, Dr. Marty Becker about an initiative in Veterinarian medicine (Fear Free) that is changing the ways we think about everything that we do with our companion animals. To learn about Fear Free visit www.fearfreepets.com.

Steve also speaks with Dr. Margie Scherk about the declawing of cats and how it is not necessary. They discuss alternatives to having your pet declawed including FELISCRATCH and behavior modification.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv